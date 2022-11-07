Alameda County – Las Positas College (LPC) has launched a new service for students in need.
Dubbed the Mini-Market, the basic-needs project was launched last month on the Livermore campus, and is the culmination of student, staff and community generosity.
Located in The Student Life Welcome Center in the middle of the campus, the Mini-Market is a converted conference room designed to look like a grocery store, where students can feel comfortable picking up free food and hygiene items, and other basic supplies.
“Food insecurity is a big problem throughout the California Community College system, so we wanted to recognize that, and supply basic needs,” said Shawn Taylor, director of equity and student success. “A lot of (the reason) was to address food insecurity, but there is also a lot of basic hygiene supplies and closet supplies (needed), because you cannot learn if you are hungry, or can’t come to school clean, so we wanted to remove the quality-of-life problems and have students come to school to reach their full potential.”
Currently, the California Community College system requires its campuses to have a basic needs coordinator to help students identify and link to campus housing, food, mental health and other basic needs services and resources. Josue Hernandez, program coordinator for student life and leadership, is filling that role, but a new, permanent employee will soon step in to run the Mini-Market.
“I launched the Mini-Market,” said Hernandez. “It’s a state mandate, but we wanted to make it different, like a shopping grocery store, and the students come in and show their ID and they can get anything they need. It’s all basic needs, toothbrushes, cereals and noodles. They can get coffee and tea, and they can come in as many times as they want.”
Hernandez and the rest of the LPC staff hope to remove the stigma of food insecurity, so students who need the supplies feel comfortable coming in to get them. Aesthetics were taken into account when the design was drawn up. Hernandez said he thinks the final product is welcoming.
The Mini-Market was built and filled through state funding and grant support from the Alameda County Food Bank. Jeanne Wilson, vice president of student services, noted the Mini-Market is named after the LPC Market, a drive-through food distribution service held on the fourth Tuesday of every month from noon to 3 p.m. in parking lot E, and open to the entire community.
“They had done huge work at the Market,” Wilson said, adding that it serves approximately 130 families each month. “And wanting to stick with the name and branding is where the name Mini-Market came up, instead of calling it a food pantry … the staff we have down there are friendly. You can see the students are laughing, smiling, and just three weeks ago, it was not like that, so it’s beautiful to see a vision come to life, something that is going to make a difference in the lives of the Las Positas students.”
LPC is part of the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, serving the East Bay Area. It is located at 3000 Campus Hill Drive in Livermore. Spring enrollment is open now. For more information about LPC or to enroll, visit www.laspositascollege.edu.
For more information on the Market or Mini-Market, visit www.laspositascollege.edu/studentlife/market.php.