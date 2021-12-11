Las Positas College (LCP) in Livermore is part of a national movement called Guided Pathways, an organization designed to make navigating higher education less difficult and more focused.
Since starting the program five years ago, LPC has made strides to implement new policies in line with Guided Pathways ― a framework shared among all community colleges in California to help students get the classes they need to graduate with employable skills.
“From our lens, Guided Pathways is really about looking at the student experience,” said LPC President Dr. Dyrell Foster. “Looking at how they are entering and moving through to completion of their goals through our institution. It’s about their experience of what we do.”
Foster noted the movement has spread across the community college sector, allowing LPC to streamline the journey through its classes in terms of structure and career options. Prior to implementing the pathways program, students were asked what they wanted to major in. Now they are asked what career they would like to have, so their experience can be focused on their desired outcome.
Nan Ho is LPC’s Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). As an administrator, she has worked on Guided Pathways since its inception at LPC five years ago. She said that in addition to focusing on end results, the program aids students as they navigate their courses.
“We are looking at ways to provide timely support for students to help them move through the institution in a timely manner,” Ho said. “Ultimately, it’s about helping students achieve their educational goals. There’s a lot embedded in that journey ... there’s a lot for us to restructure the student experience from their lens.”
Guided Pathways has four pillars to help students. First, they identify the path they want to take; learn how to get on the path; learn how to stay on the path; and lastly, they ensure they’ve learned what they needed in their journey.
An example of the real changes being made to help students find the right path for their goals can be found right on LPC’s website in the Program Mapper, which helps students explore career options, salaries and local job growth predictions, along with the educational components for those careers.
Kristy Woods is a math faculty member at LPC and one of the faculty leads working on Guided Pathways. She said the entire campus has embraced the process of putting this program in place, with input coming from students, faculty and staff.
“It’s easy to see from a student perspective what it’s like to go through the student experience,” said Woods. “We had faculty try to register and see where we can make huge changes. Within a year, we had this whole plan mapped out with an idealized order to meet the need to graduate with a degree in two years.”
Woods said that though some of the changes have only been in place since May, there is evidence they are working. The college’s counselors have noted students are coming in with focused questions based on program maps they have created using the school’s Program Mapper.
“I think it really is empowering the student to know anywhere, anytime, what they are interested in, opening doors to careers they may never have thought about,” Woods said. “They can see immediately our degrees are meeting local needs in terms of employment, and the classes they need to take to achieve those are here.”
LPC is also working with Cal State East Bay so prospective students can decide whether they want to complete their education at Las Positas, or transfer.
LPC is located at 3000 Campus Hill Drive in Livermore. For more information or to register for the spring semester, call 925-424-1000 or visit www.