Theater Arts students at Las Positas College (LPC) will present the musical “Footloose,” based on the popular 1984 movie, at the at the Barbara F. Mertes Center for the Arts outdoor amphitheater on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, and again on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29.
"Footloose" tells the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town where dancing and rock music are banned. His rebellious spirit and love for dance ignites a revolution that challenges the town's strict rules and changes the lives of its inhabitants.
The play features such hits from the movie as "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and "Holding Out for a Hero."
"Footloose is a fun, toe-tapping night of musical theater,” said LPC Theater and Performing Arts Coordinator Titian Lish. “I am incredibly proud of the students and staff for their hard work on this nostalgic show. I know audiences will leave happy and humming along.”
The shows will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $20 and are available at the amphitheater the night of the performance or online at showtix4u.com.
The audience is urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for sitting. Food trucks and wine vendors will be available.