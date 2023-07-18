TRI-FOOTLOOSE.png

Theater Arts students at Las Positas College (LPC) will present the musical “Footloose,” based on the popular 1984 movie, at the at the Barbara F. Mertes Center for the Arts outdoor amphitheater on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, and again on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29.

"Footloose" tells the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town where dancing and rock music are banned. His rebellious spirit and love for dance ignites a revolution that challenges the town's strict rules and changes the lives of its inhabitants.