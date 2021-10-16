The Las Positas College Foundation and the Veterans First Program at the college in Livermore will host the fourth annual 2.2 For 22 Challenge, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13.
The event will raise awareness of veteran suicides. Statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs suggest that an average of 22 former members of the military commit suicide every day.
Every day of the 22-day event, participants will receive a new challenge to complete. Some of the challenges will be physical, while others will focus on fostering community and improving mental health. Last year, nearly 500 community members participated in the 2.2 for 22 Challenge, named the initial challenge, a 2.2-mile walk.
More than 500 veterans attend Las Positas, which provides services to help them achieve their educational goals, including priority registration, scholarships, work-study program, and financial resources through its Veteran’s First Program.
This year’s challenge will be held virtually due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions. To register, visit bit.ly/3oQNd6f.