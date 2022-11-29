LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Honors Symphonic Band at Livermore High School (LHS) placed first in the 4A division and second overall last month in the concert competition of the 48th annual Foothill Band Review.

The review, which included parade, field, and concert competitions were held Saturday, Oct. 22, at host Foothill High School and Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, and included a parade down Main Street. Including four 4A high schools, 17 schools participated in the concert competition,