The Honors Symphonic Band at Livermore High School (LHS) placed first in the 4A division and second overall last month in the concert competition of the 48th annual Foothill Band Review.
The review, which included parade, field, and concert competitions were held Saturday, Oct. 22, at host Foothill High School and Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, and included a parade down Main Street. Including four 4A high schools, 17 schools participated in the concert competition,
Both the Honors Symphonic Band and Honors Chamber Orchestra at LHS are scheduled to perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall in April 2023 for the National Band and Orchestra Festival, based on their top rating at a music festival in Anaheim last spring.
Leading up to their Carnegie Hall debuts, the LHS Chamber Orchestra will also be a featured performer in the 2023 California All-State Music Education Conference in February, while the Symphonic Band will perform at the Music for All National Band and Orchestra Invitational at Sonoma State University in March.