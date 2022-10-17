Linda Hurley, 39-year resident of Sunol who raised five children in the district, has announced her bid for the Sunol Glen USD School Board and is garnering strong support from the community.
“If elected, I will ensure parents have a strong voice on the school board, especially on fiscal issues and curriculum,” she said. “I will work to maintain Sunol’s ‘small school culture,’ but continue to build on the world-class education we are offering our students. Finally, as a school board member, I will hold the board financially accountable and require transparent reporting to our parents and community.I am gaining support because I stand for the things our parents stand for – strengthening and growing academic basics in our schools. I will work hard to make sure the Sunol school district engages with parents to provide the parental oversight and participation that is missing from more and more California school districts today.”