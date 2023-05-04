The winners of Livermore’s seventh annual “Poetry in a Test Tube” contest were announced last week during an awards ceremony at the Civic Center Library.
First-place winners were Dia Pise in the kindergarten through fifth-grade Youth Division for “Ornithologist’s Pantoum,” An Bui in the Middle School Division for “The Beauty of Questions,” Amira Sain in the High School Division for “Crystalline.” and Megan Malloy for “A Glory of Butterflies.”
“There was an abundance of entries, making the contest very competitive,” said Livermore poet laureate Peggy Schimmelman. “I was amazed at the creativity and intelligence demonstrated by the poets in every division.”
Second place in the Youth Division went to Sonia Pannu for “Schrodinger’s Cat,” while there was a tie for third between Andrew McCall for “Shadows” and Atharv Sharma for “Dr. Whatt’s Robot.”
Honorable mentions went to Luke Egger for “Star Over Time,” Imogene Lockhart for “To Do List,” and
Ingrid Vaughan for “Science is Everywhere.”
Claire Spinka was second in the Middle School Division for “Kakapo,” with Arshia Sharda receiving third place for “The Science Behind the Universe.”
Honorable mentions went to Nithik Singh Bondili for “Human Body,” Avery Lockhart for “The Discovery,” and Evelyn Soto for “All Cells Excel.”
In the High School Division, second place went to Michaela Ledon for “The Cells of Henrietta Lacks,” while Jay Traugott received third place for “Catalyst.”
Honorable mentions went to Saskia Bley for “Global Warming,”
Vaidehi Chaudhari for “We Are All Scientists,” and Jonah Kozioziemski for “Why?”
Patricia Boyle finished second in the Adult Division for “Conus Marmoreus,” with Lauren de Vore placing third for “Seeing.”
Honorable Mentions went to Chris Buck for “Sciencetina,” N. Ann Furlotte for “Perfect Equation,” Kevin Gunn for “Livermorium,” and Alexandria Malloy for “The Science of Writing.”
The annual poetry contest celebrates Livermore’s scientific heritage. Authors of the top three poems in each division received $75, $50, and $25, respectively.