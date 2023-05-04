LIV-POETRY IN A TEST TUBE.jpg

Participants in Livermore’s annual science poetry competition pose with Livermore Mayor John Marchand, left, and Livermore’s Poet Laureate Peggy Schimmelman (center in blue).  (Photo courtesy of Peggy Schimmelman)

The winners of Livermore’s seventh annual “Poetry in a Test Tube” contest were announced last week during an awards ceremony at the Civic Center Library.

First-place winners were Dia Pise in the kindergarten through fifth-grade Youth Division for “Ornithologist’s Pantoum,” An Bui in the Middle School Division for “The Beauty of Questions,” Amira Sain in the High School Division for “Crystalline.” and Megan Malloy for “A Glory of Butterflies.”