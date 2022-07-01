LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) cut the ceremonial ribbon on Livermore High School’s new gymnasium facility last week, marking the official opening of the much-anticipated state-of-the-art complex.
"The Livermore community made the completion of this incredible facility possible with their support of the Measure J Bond. We were thrilled to give them the opportunity to see it up close and appreciate the impact that improved school facilities will have on our students and the future students of Livermore," stated LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers.
The two-story gymnasium facility is 49,000 square feet and includes a main gym with mezzanine bleachers, practice gym, wrestling room, dance studio, weight room, PE classroom, team rooms, boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, concessions kitchen, patio and a ticket booth.
The project broke ground in the summer of 2020. With students learning from home during the pandemic, the project was accelerated, and completed ahead of schedule and under budget, according to LVJUSD Coordinator of Community Engagement Michelle Dawson.
The aquatics facilities will include a 12-lane swimming pool, diving boards and a water polo field, all deep water. Completion of this phase is planned for summer 2023.
In attendance at the June 16 community event were LVJUSD administrators, Livermore High staff and parent organizations, as well as current and former board members. Other community members celebrating the opening included newly elected Alameda County Board of Education District 7 Trustee Cheryl Cook-Kallio, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez who presented a commendation on behalf of Supervisor David Haubert, Livermore City Manager Marianna Marysheva, Livermore Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno, and Livermore City Council Member Bob Carling. Along with Superintendent Kelly Bowers, Principal Helen Gladden, Hernandez, LVJUSD Board Clerk Emily Prusso, and members of the LHS Dance Team spoke during the event.
“Thank you to our Livermore community for supporting school facilities improvements for the benefit of Livermore students,” Bowers noted in a heartfelt tone.