Passion, excellence, and musical mastery have been the hallmarks of Livermore High School’s music program and have resulted in an impressive and continuous streak of honors and performance opportunities for students, especially for those in the LHS Honors Chamber Orchestra and Honors Symphonic Band.
Most recently, the Honors Symphonic Band placed first in its division and second overall out of 20 high school wind bands competing in the Foothill Band Review, and both ensembles delighted those in attendance at their October 26, 2022 LHS fall showcase.
“We are extremely proud of our music students and appreciate their undeniable talent and dedication,” said Principal Helen Gladden. “We have every confidence they will continue to shine and be outstanding ambassadors for our school in their many performances this year.”
Both the Honors Symphonic Band and Honors Chamber Orchestra are poised to have eventful winter and spring performance seasons culminating with performances at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April 2023 for the National Band and Orchestra Festival. This honor, bestowed upon a select few, was earned by both ensembles receiving the highest-ranking Adjudicator Awards at a music festival in Anaheim last spring.
“I am thrilled the students have earned this opportunity to perform at the historic Carnegie Hall. It is an experience they will hold on to and take pride in sharing about for the rest of their lives!” exclaimed Justin Enright, LHS’s music director, who joined the school in 2016 and has been instrumental in the growth and development of its music program.
Leading up to their Carnegie Hall debuts, the LHS Chamber Orchestra will participate as featured performers in the 2023 California All-State Music Education Conference from Feb. 16 to 18, in Fresno. Additionally, the Symphonic Band earned an invitation to the Music for All National Band and Orchestra Invitational at Sonoma State University (SSU) in March 2023, and the Chamber Orchestra was selected as one of only five California high school orchestras to perform at the State CMEA Band and Orchestra Festival, also at SSU in April 2023.
“I’m always so excited to watch the students perform during competition season and witness their drive and love of music,” said LHS parent Victoria Smithson. “This year holds so many great opportunities for the students, and it’s exciting to be a part of (it).”
Video clips of the LHS Honors Chamber Orchestra and the LHS Honors Symphonic Band can be viewed at vimeo.com/lvjusd.