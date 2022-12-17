LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

Passion, excellence, and musical mastery have been the hallmarks of Livermore High School’s music program and have resulted in an impressive and continuous streak of honors and performance opportunities for students, especially for those in the LHS Honors Chamber Orchestra and Honors Symphonic Band.

Most recently, the Honors Symphonic Band placed first in its division and second overall out of 20 high school wind bands competing in the Foothill Band Review, and both ensembles delighted those in attendance at their October 26, 2022 LHS fall showcase.