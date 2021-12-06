Students in the Green Engineering Academy (GEA) at Livermore High School recently participated in a design challenge to build, test and evaluate low-cost air purifiers for indoor spaces.
The nine teams of three students each from the Engineering Design and Development class were provided a baseline design for a Corsi-Rosenthal air purifier and materials to build their own versions using ordinary box fans and air filters. They were then assigned to different areas of the high school campus to identify indoor spaces that could benefit from the addition of an air purifier. The challenge was to design a box fan filter that best fit the space to benefit students and school staff.
Volunteers from the nonprofit Quest Science Center (QSC) served as advisors during the design process with oversight from Quest Chief Learning Officer Caleb Cheung. QSC also provided the materials to build the box fan air purifiers, with donations from the Livermore Valley Education Foundation and Sandia National Laboratories.
After building and testing the performance of their unique purifier designs over a three-week period, the students presented their results to a panel of local engineers, scientists and other industry professionals on Nov. 19.
"This project has been super eye-opening, since I never really knew that there was such an approachable way to create air filtration systems with such accessible materials,” said Livermore senior Avery Loll. “These devices could make a lot of public indoor spaces much safer, while being relatively inexpensive.”
GEA instructor Dorothy Morallos agreed.
“We are always looking for ways to get students to work on relevant hands-on projects and I am grateful that our students had the chance to work with mentors from Quest,” said Morallos.
“At the beginning, I thought all the student teams would create the same design. However, because teams were assigned to different areas of the school — gym, student union, band, theater, choir and classrooms — with different clients in mind, we received nine uniquely designed, low-cost air purifiers.”