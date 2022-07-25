Helena Macias, a 2022 graduate of Livermore High School (LHS), has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Livermore Fil-Am Organization, a nonprofit that promotes Filipino culture through community-oriented programs.
According to the organization, Macias was recognized for her extracurricular activities, as well as her academic achievements, including serving as president of her high school’s Society of Women Engineers Club. Macias also received the group’s second-annual Crisanta Gallardo Legacy Scholarship, named for the first woman president of the organization, for her volunteerism, including Filipino events St. Michael’s Church.
Additionally, the organization awarded a $750 scholarship to Lucia Alvarez, another recent LHS graduate. Alvarez started a Filipino-American Club at LHS and is a catechist and student teacher at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Livermore.
Reese Chy, a graduate of Granada High School (GHS), received a $300 scholarship.
Chy was a member of the GHS Asian American Club, Indoor Art Club, and Future Medical Professionals. She also received an Outstanding Achievement in Math award from Sandia Laboratories in 2021 and
volunteers at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Livermore.
The Fil-Am organization awarded honorable mentions to LHS graduate Shannon Thomas and GHS graduates Jayron Aclan and Jorja Burbano.