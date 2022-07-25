LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

Helena Macias, a 2022 graduate of Livermore High School (LHS), has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Livermore Fil-Am Organization, a nonprofit that promotes Filipino culture through community-oriented programs.

According to the organization, Macias was recognized for her extracurricular activities, as well as her academic achievements, including serving as president of her high school’s Society of Women Engineers Club. Macias also received the group’s second-annual Crisanta Gallardo Legacy Scholarship, named for the first woman president of the organization, for her volunteerism, including Filipino events St. Michael’s Church.