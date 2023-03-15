LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

Two Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) middle schools, East Avenue and William Mendenhall, have been designated as 2023 California Schools to Watch.

Sponsored by the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and the California Middle Grades Alliance, the Schools to Watch program recognizes middle schools for efforts in helping students build confidence, develop new interests, and work toward achieving academic and life goals.