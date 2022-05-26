LIVERMORE – A collaboration between Las Positas College and Five Rivers Aviation is flying toward a new on-campus curriculum and off-site workforce program designed to provide living wage jobs and a connection between the community and the airport.
The courses would offer students the technical skills and certifications needed to enter careers in aviation through hands-on technical classes and general flight education.
“Difficulties in hiring and retaining FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certified mechanics has been an ongoing problem that has been getting more acute recently,” said Pete Sandu, owner of Five Rivers Aviation and a partner in the proposed programs. “Airlines have been cancelling flights this summer due to lack of staff to maintain and fly the aircraft. The job outlook calls for 11% growth and an average local wage of $85,860 … (this could be) a permanent connection between the airport and the community that will help train residents in high paying, in-demand jobs that let our youth afford to live in the communities that they grew up in."
Las Positas College President, Dyrell Foster, Ed.D., has attended some of the initial meetings between Sandu and college administrators, and believes the potential for a partnership is strong.
“Las Positas College has engaged in some initial, exploratory discussions with Mr. Sandu and Five Rivers Aviation regarding significant workforce needs in the aviation industry,” said Foster. “Collectively, we’ve identified ways in which the college could assist in addressing those critical needs.”
According to Sandu, initial plans would include offering classes using a variety of existing facilities in the area.
“In the meantime,” said Sandu. “Five Rivers Aviation will build a new facility here at Livermore Airport that would be anchored by the college’s aviation program and surrounded by several flight schools and aviation maintenance providers … The facility will be located along Airway Boulevard that used to be home to an MD-80 (McDonnell Douglas airline) based at Livermore Airport.”
There is also the potential, added Sandu, to include flight training through the college in partnership with a national flight training organization.
“We are all crossing our fingers that the aviation program will include that as well,” he said.
While still in the preliminary stages, Kristina Whalen, Ph.D., vice president of academics at the college, said the current plan is to add the courses for students this summer and into the fall while looking for local, regional and state support for the programs.
“Come the spring and summer of 2023, we are moving our focus to identify the best facilities to launch the program while a permanent home at the Livermore Airport is being finalized,” she said. “We are currently applying for a Strong Workforce Program Planning grant while continuing to move our work forward. We are also in the very early stages of talking with ATP (Airport Terminal Program) about an aviation program.”
Both programs, Whalen explained, would provide an important employment pipeline for an industry in need of qualified professionals. Las Positas College would offer the instruction at the same affordable rate as the rest of the classes at the college; a significant benefit considering the high cost of aviation programs.
“The opportunities for collaboration are promising and truly exciting,” said Foster. “It’s our hope that these initial efforts will lead to the development of new courses and programs that will provide students with the technical skills and certifications that they need to enter careers in the aviation industry.”
For his part, Sandu is anticipating new uses for the airport that will serve both the community and aviation enthusiasts.
"I'm thrilled that we have another great opportunity to develop Livermore Airport in a way that is compatible with the community and uses raw space that can never again be considered for Boeing 737s or MD-80s. It's a permanent connection between the airport and the community. It’s very exciting.”