As students graduate this month, many were reminded of the extraordinary circumstances that led to the Class of 2023’s graduation. In March 2020, this year’s seniors saw their freshman year cut short in the wake of the pandemic.
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Superintendent Chris Funk said this year’s group of seniors turned out to be one of the most remarkable classes the district has seen.
“They were halfway through their freshman year when COVID-19 changed everything,” he said. “They were forced to adapt to online learning via Zoom classes, isolation, hybrid learning, social distancing, mask-wearing and more. And while these challenges came at a price, their resilience, determination, and incredible spirit did not stand in the way of their academic, athletic, and artistic accomplishments. The Class of 2023 is capable of handling any challenge life places in their path.”
While the DUSD does not recognize individual students for top honors, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) and the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) do acknowledge their top academic achievers.
In LVJUSD, Livermore High School recognized Valedictorian Asmitha Aluri and Salutatorian Ian Zolynas. Granada High School only names a valedictorian, and 17-year-old Natalie May received that honor. Natalie said she hadn’t planned to achieve the title but was thrilled to earn it.
really,” she said. “I saw it as a possibility, but I didn’t want to schedule my classes around getting the highest GPA. That seemed like a backwards way of going about it … I think it’s more important to take classes you’re interested in and focus on jobs and sports that matter to you and enrich who you are as a person.”
Natalie plans to attend Northwestern University in the fall and double major in radio, television and film and sociology.
“While we look forward to celebrating all of our graduates this week, we want to acknowledge the exceptional commitment, focus, and dedication of our students who have earned the distinctions of valedictorian and salutatorian,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. “Congratulations to Natalie, Azmitha, and Ian on their outstanding achievements.”
Pleasanton’s high schools also singled out their highest academic achievers. For the first time this year, the district’s continuation school, Village High School, also named a valedictorian and a salutatorian. Village High School celebrated Valedictorian Tyler Dawe and Salutatorian Ramprasad Venkatesaprabu.
At Amador Valley High School, Valedictorian Ali Ulusu and Salutatorian Tony Wang were recognized for their academic success.
Foothill High School named Valedictorian Isabel Dong and Salutatorian Claire Xu. Isabel said she selected her classes to ensure rigor in her schedule but could never have achieved this title without the support of her parents, teachers and friends.
“To have this title is a great thing,” she said. “It means all my hard work has paid off. It feels really amazing and I’m super happy to get this recognition and I’m so thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way.”
Isabel will study at UC Berkeley this fall and plans to double major in Business Administration and Cognitive Science.
All honored students were contacted for photos. Photos above are those we received by press time.