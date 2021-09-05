The Livermore Public Library is recruiting volunteer tutors for its adult literacy program. Volunteers work with adults to improve their basic reading and writing skills and achieve literacy-related goals, such as filling out job applications, studying for the driver’s license exam, or writing letters. No experience is required.
After receiving tutor training provided by the library, volunteers will be paired one-on-one with adult learners.
The next three-part tutor training, taught online via Zoom, will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Sept. 16, and Tuesday, Sept. 21. Volunteers are expected to attend all three sessions.
For sign up or for more information, call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermore.lib.ca.us.