The Livermore Public Library will host book discussion groups for elementary school students this fall at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Students will be encouraged to read a book of their choice and then discuss it with the group.
Second- and third-graders will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 26. Fourth- and fifth-graders will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 28.
The discussion groups will meet outside on the library patio.
There is no cost for the program and registration is not required. For more information, call 925-373-5505 or go to www.livermorelibrary.net.