The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) has received a $6.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) magnet program at Marylin Avenue Elementary School.
LVJUSD said a portion of the federal grant would also be used to expand the Dual Immersion magnet program now offered at the Junction Avenue TK-8 School.
Last spring, the school district asked the parents of elementary school students to rank their preference for the focus of a new magnet-school program. Possible themes included visual and performing arts, career exploration academy, and STEAM education. Along with input from teachers and school administrators, the LVJUSD Board of Supervisors decided to pursue funding for a STEAM magnet program.
“We are grateful that the U.S. Department of Education understands the value of creating a magnet school in (Livermore),” said Chris Connor, LVJUSD director of elementary education. “Home to two national laboratories, we know our Livermore community places a high value on STEAM education. With the added value of several community partners, the development of a STEAM magnet school is a natural fit for our district and our students.”