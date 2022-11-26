LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) has received a $6.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) magnet program at Marylin Avenue Elementary School.

LVJUSD said a portion of the federal grant would also be used to expand the Dual Immersion magnet program now offered at the Junction Avenue TK-8 School.