The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) office was festooned with signs of support from the community ahead of the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The signs were placed early in the morning – before staff arrived at the office – and put a smile on everyone’s face.
"Our staff and board members were touched by the signs of encouragement and support from our community,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “Working in education during the pandemic has posed its fair share of challenges, so seeing the visible signs of appreciation and gratitude certainly boosted our spirits.”
The signs were a grassroots effort by the local community to thank the board and all district staff for their hard work during the past two years to reopen schools and keep everyone safe.
“Throughout this pandemic, the school officials have been faced with really difficult decisions,” said Livermore resident Joanne Morrison. “It all happened so suddenly, they had to have the school closures, and they’ve had really tough decisions. And the board and district haven’t been hearing much from the people who are really satisfied with the policies and protocols they have implemented, so a lot of us have been talking about it and decided it was time to show some appreciation for all their hard work.”
Morrison said once the idea had sprouted, it spread like wildfire. In the days leading up to Feb. 1, many groups came together, gathering supplies. The signs were made in homes all over Livermore in just one day, then placed early in the morning by Morrison and several other volunteers.
“We did it as a complete surprise, before daylight on Tuesday,” she said. “It was so much fun, especially sneaking out there in the dark to plant the signs and hurrying up to get it done. All in all, the pandemic has been really hard on our kids, but I think it would have been much worse if it weren’t for the smart decisions and hard work of everyone in the district, from the board down to the cafeteria staff, just everybody, and we are really all in this together.”