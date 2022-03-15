Charles Siders, from Livermore, has been accepted into Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor societies. Only the top 10% of college seniors are considered eligible for membership, which is by invitation only. Siders is a student at Montana State University.
Livermore's Charles Siders Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
- Photo - Doug Jorgensen
-
The Granada Matadors and Foothill Falcons Varsity boys’ Lacrosse teams meet at Granada High on Thursday, March 10. Foothill won 9 to 8.
