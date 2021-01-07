Community members whose children will be enrolling in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) for the first time in the fall of 2021 are invited to participate in an informational webinar on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.
Director of Student Services Scott Vernoy will present information about the district and the enrollment process. Participants will be able to ask questions during the live webinar. The link is at livermoreschools.org. The webinar will be recorded and translated into Spanish for those who prefer to view the presentation at an alternate time.
Enrolling a new student begins by completing an online pre-enrollment form that will be posted on Friday, Jan. 15, the day following the webinar. Attending the webinar will prepare parents and guardians for successful completion of the enrollment process. Once the online pre-enrollment process is completed, families will be contacted by their child’s new school to collect required paperwork. Because of the current stay at home regional order, collection of paperwork will be scheduled at a later date.
The priority transfer period for students requesting a transfer to a school other than their designated school based on home address is Jan. 15 to March 1. Please visit livermoreschools.org/2021enrollment for complete information about enrollment and transfers.
For more information about the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, visit livermoreschools.org.