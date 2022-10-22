LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

Six Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT).

Receiving recognition from the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) were Ian Zolynas from Livermore High School, and Ruman Das, Tanisha Deka, Yoav Feigenbaum, Shunsuke Sakagami, and Madeline Straus from Granada High School.