Six Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT).
Receiving recognition from the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) were Ruman Das, Tanisha Deka, Yoav Feigenbaum, Shunsuke Sakagami, and Madeline Straus from Granada High School, and Ian Zolynas from Livermore High School.
Students generally take the PSAT as juniors and are notified of their National Merit status as seniors. About 1% of the approximately 1.5 million students nationwide who take the PSAT annually, or about 16,000 students, are recognized as semifinalists. To become National Merit finalists for 2023, those students must now submit their high school transcripts, personal essays, recommendations from their high school principals, and information about their extracurricular activities to the NMSC.
Finalists are eligible to receive $2,500 scholarships from the NMSC. Many colleges, private corporations, and other organizations also award scholarships based on a student’s status as a National Merit finalist.
Another two dozen seniors at Granada and Livermore high school received letters of commendation from the NMSC for scoring in the 96th percentile on their PSAT tests.
“Our National Merit semifinalists and commended students represent a dedication to and intentional pursuit of academic excellence,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. “Their determination and drive to perform at this academic level will serve them well in their pursuits beyond high school.”