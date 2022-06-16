LIVERMORE — Dr. Kelly Bowers, longtime superintendent of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), has announced her retirement after 12 years at the helm of the more than 13,000-student district.
“I have been fortunate to have had such a long and meaningful career in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District,” said Bowers. “Throughout my 34 plus years in public education, I have had the privilege of working with incredibly dedicated, talented and passionate colleagues.”
Appointed LVJUSD’s superintendent in May 2010, Bowers is the longest serving continuously seated superintendent of a unified school district in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Bowers has served the district for 23 years in a variety of other roles, including assistant superintendent of educational services, director of curriculum and special projects, elementary and middle school principal, grant writer and teacher.
“Dr. Bowers’ work ethic, drive for excellence and commitment to students and staff has continued to elevate Livermore schools throughout her tenure,” said Board President Craig Bueno. “She leaves a solid foundation for ongoing growth to be built upon.”
As superintendent, Bowers led a diverse district with a $187 million operating budget and a $245 million facilities bond. She oversaw the successful passage of two parcel taxes, bringing more than $56 million in local revenue to expand district-wide STEM education, and helping to bridge a base funding gap that exists between LVJUSD and other Tri-Valley districts. Under her leadership, LVJUSD has been recognized five times as a Bay Area Top Workplace, the only public school district to receive that distinction.
“It really cannot be overstated how valuable competent, consistent leadership is to an organization,” added Bueno. “It creates a safe and trusted environment for those who work within it and promotes confidence in the shared vision and mission for those it serves.”
A cornerstone of Bowers’ leadership was the creation and development of the Framework for Success program to support the district’s mission that “each student will graduate with the skills needed to contribute and thrive in a changing world.” Framework recognizes and supports the idea that students require academic, behavioral, and social-emotional learning (SEL) to achieve at the highest levels. Bowers’ work in SEL and mental health made LVJUSD a national model, earning millions in federal grants to support the growing needs for mental health education and support.
“Even before the pandemic, Dr. Bowers recognized the importance and value of social emotional learning for students and its positive impact on their overall mental health,” said Board Clerk Emily Prusso.
Bowers and her husband Rob, a Livermore High School alumnus, have lived in Livermore since 1996 where they raised and educated their two children. In the future, Bowers said she looks forward to pursuing new opportunities that marry her passion for high-impact public and community service with her extensive leadership experience.
“I will surely miss the daily interaction and relationships with students, families, staff, board trustees, and community members,” Bower said.
And for those who have worked with her over the years, the feeling is very mutual.
The LVJUSD Board of Education and Bowers have begun the work of succession planning. The board expects to have a new superintendent in place before the start of the 2022-23 academic year.