Four Livermore schools have received Gold Awards from the California PBIS Coalition (CPC), which recognizes efforts to define, teach, and support positive student behavior.
The PBIS Gold Awards went to Junction Avenue, Croce Elementary, Rancho Las Positas Elementary, and Mendenhall Middle School. PBIS stands for Positive Behavior Interventions
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) schools also received 11 Silver Awards and one Bronze Award.
Silver Awards went to Altamont Creek Elementary, Arroyo Seco Elementary, Christensen Middle School, Del Valle Continuation High School, East Avenue Middle School, Jackson Avenue Elementary, Lawrence Elementary, Livermore High School, Smith Elementary, Sunset Elementary, and the Vineyard Alternative School. The Joe Michell School received the Bronze Award.
“Since starting our PBIS work, we … have steadily built upon the idea that teaching, modeling, and reinforcing positive behavior results in our students’ demonstration of those skills at school,” said Croce Elementary Principal Marni Angelo. “It’s truly a team effort with our classroom teachers, administration, and support staff all playing a role in helping our students connect to our core values of be respectful, be responsible, and be safe.”
Awards are based on a self-evaluation by the schools and a site visit and interviews by a CPC team.