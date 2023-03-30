Seven Livermore students received One Water Awards from local water agencies last week for their projects displayed at the annual Science Odessey Student Showcase sponsored by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LJUSD).
The grand prize went to Vaishnavi Menon and Dia Saji, from Emma C. Smith Elementary School, for “Landscaping with Native Plants.”
First place for elementary school students went to Isha Kamireddy, Lawrence Elementary, for “Is it possible to take longer showers without wasting water?”
Karl Blystad, Mendenhall Middle School, received first place for “How do we get Livermore out of Drought?”
Carly Thinfen, Isha Rajavel, and Elisha Théréné, Granada High School, took first for “Quality of Various Water Sources.”
Livermore has sponsored the One Water Awards at the LVJUSD science fair for the past eight years. The Zone 7 Water Agency became a cosponsor in 2020 and California Water Service (Cal Water) became a cosponsor last year.
The awards recognize students whose science projects relate to drinking water, recycled water, wastewater, or stormwater topics.