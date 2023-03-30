LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

Seven Livermore students received One Water Awards from local water agencies last week for their projects displayed at the annual Science Odessey Student Showcase sponsored by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LJUSD).

The grand prize went to Vaishnavi Menon and Dia Saji, from Emma C. Smith Elementary School, for “Landscaping with Native Plants.”