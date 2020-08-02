The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District recently completed a four-week summer school program conducted entirely online that reached more than 700 students.
The program included a K-2 Literacy Academy and K-5 Academy for English Language Development that allowed teachers to form small groups of younger students for targeted instruction in literacy and English Language Arts skills.
Another 128 elementary and middle school students participated in the district’s Extended School Year program to maintain their level of academic achievement through guided practice and learning.
At the secondary school level, Clark Conover, vice principal at Granada High School, cited his ability to “virtually visit” online classrooms to observe co-teachers at work with their students as a positive aspect of the remote-learning summer program.
Conover said more than 300 students participated in the online high school program, which included coursework in targeted areas of math and English, as well as social studies and world language.
Juniors and seniors were able to focus on credits needed to keep them on track for graduation, while agricultural students, while denied the traditional Alameda County Fair experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were still able to show and care for their animals, and even sold livestock in a virtual auction.
“It was a positive experience for all of us, and I know my colleagues and I are proud of our summer school team,” Conover said.