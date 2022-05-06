Students from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) have been named finalists for National Merit Scholarships.
Those five students were Milan Grewal, Justin Lam, and Simon Laney from Livermore High School and Roxanne Frank and Jacques Grove from Granada High School.
“The dedication, focus, and commitment to academic excellence required to receive a National Merit Finalist distinction is significant,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “We are so proud of our students and look forward to watching their futures in education and beyond.”
Another 15 LVJUSD high school students were recognized as National Merit Commended Students.
Those students were Jacob Bauman, Clarissa Cheung, Tyler Eaton, Shriya Kona, Kanksha Koti, Elizabeth Lau, Elizabeth Ludwig, Katherine Meezan, Adam Sahn, Daniel Thinfen, and Daphne Yan from Granada, and Nicholas Carrano, Lucia Gutierrez, Mufaro Mafuka, and Erika McKee from Livermore.
National Merit finalists must first qualify as semi-finalists by scoring in the top 1% nationwide on the combined Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT), most often taken as juniors.
Semi-finalists must then submit applications that include their academic records, extracurricular activities, and personal essays, to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), the privately funded, nonprofit organization that administers the national scholarship program.
According to NMSC, about 1.6 million juniors take the PSAT every year, with about 1,600 qualifying as National Merit semifinalists. About 1,500 of those are then named as finalists during their senior year. Finalists are eligible to receive $2,500 National Merit scholarships. Several colleges and corporations also offer scholarships to National Merit finalists.