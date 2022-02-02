The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) has begun enrolling students for the 2022-23 school year.
The district said parents of students who will be new to LVJUSD next fall can begin the enrollment process by completing an online enrollment form on the district’s website at livermoreschools.org.
The website also includes instructions for submitting the required documentation to school sites and a video about specialized programs and guidance to help determine a child’s readiness for transitional or regular kindergarten.
California has also expanded eligibility for transitional kindergarten beginning next fall to include children who turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2. Previous rules required students to turn 5 by Dec. 2.