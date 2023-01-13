LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) invites parents of students entering into transitional kindergarten (TK) or kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year to attend one of four parent information nights in January prior to attending one of LVJUSD’s TK/Kindergarten Enrollment Fairs on Feb. 22 and 23 at the Robert Livermore Community Center (RLCC). Dates and locations are listed below. While students must turn five by Sept. 1, 2023, to enroll in kindergarten, transitional kindergarten is offered to students who will turn five between Sept. 2, 2023 and April 2, 2024.

Information nights will provide parents and guardians with details on the enrollment process, required documents and student immunizations, and an overview of a typical school day. All information nights will include Spanish interpretation.