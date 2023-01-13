The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) invites parents of students entering into transitional kindergarten (TK) or kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year to attend one of four parent information nights in January prior to attending one of LVJUSD’s TK/Kindergarten Enrollment Fairs on Feb. 22 and 23 at the Robert Livermore Community Center (RLCC). Dates and locations are listed below. While students must turn five by Sept. 1, 2023, to enroll in kindergarten, transitional kindergarten is offered to students who will turn five between Sept. 2, 2023 and April 2, 2024.
Information nights will provide parents and guardians with details on the enrollment process, required documents and student immunizations, and an overview of a typical school day. All information nights will include Spanish interpretation.
“We realize that for many parents, especially those who are enrolling their children for the first time in school, the enrollment process can lead to anxiety and overwhelm. We want to make the process as easy as possible. Information nights will provide clarity on the enrollment process, and enrollment fairs will provide opportunities to connect families to principals, staff, and community partners and programs affiliated with our District,” said Tracie Christmas, director of student services.
LVJUSD will return to in-person TK/Kindergarten Enrollment Fairs in February. In addition to district staff (including bilingual staff) on site to process initial enrollment paperwork, parents and students can interact with site principals and learn more about the district’s child nutrition program, community engagement, and community partnerships including before-and-after school care programs, the Livermore Library, and AXIS Community Health.
New student enrollment for all grades for the 2023-24 school year begins online starting Jan. 17, 2023, at www.livermoreschools.org/enrollment. If your child is already enrolled at a LVJUSD school, new student enrollment is not necessary.
In addition, beginning Jan.17, parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence can complete an online Intra-District Transfer Request. Students must be currently enrolled or have completed the new student enrollment process prior to submitting an intra-district transfer request. Requests received between January 17 and March 1, 2023, will be given priority consideration based on space availability.
Information Nights & Enrollment Fairs:
TK/Kindergarten Parent Information Nights from 6-7 p.m.in multi-purpose rooms (MPR’s) at the following locations:
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023: Croce Elementary, 5650 Scenic Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023: Jackson Avenue Elementary, 554 Jackson Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023: Marylin Avenue Elementary, 800 Marylin Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023: Junction Avenue TK-8, 298 Junction Avenue
TK/Kindergarten Enrollment and Information Fairs at RLCC’s Cresta Blanca Ballroom, 4444 East Avenue:
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 3-6 p.m.
For additional information on parent information nights, enrollment fairs, or the general enrollment process, please visit the LVJUSD website or contact the Student Services Department at 925-960-2990.