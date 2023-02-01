LIVERMORE – Livermore teachers and the school district approached an agreement on Jan. 25, when the Livermore Education Association (LEA) and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) met and decided on a schedule for staff pay increases.
While the LEA asked late last year for a 10.9% annual increase, last week’s negotiations settled on a 16% increase spread across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
“The challenge with the (10.9%) request was the timing of it,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. “We finalized our 2022-23 budget last August and allocated money to a variety of programs based upon that budget. LEA was asking for a mid-year increase of 10.9%, which was money we simply didn’t have.”
The new agreement will provide a 3% increase, retroactive to July 2022, on top of the 4% increase already on the salary schedule. Another 6% increase will arrive this March and a final 3% increase will come with the start of the next school year in July.
LEA President Aimee Thompson said the progressive structure reflected how both sides of the negotiations came together to understand each other’s needs and goals.
“We started this process, in the first place, with trying to be sure that our compensation package is competitive before the March hiring season begins,” said Thompson. “We wanted to be sure that our compensation package is competitive with neighboring districts to try to alleviate the teacher shortage that we’re seeing in Livermore.”
Van Schaack also viewed the negotiations as successful.
“We’re really happy with the outcome of these negotiations,” he said. “The two teams worked together to find creative ways to free up the dollars necessary to improve the salary schedule. Once the agreement is implemented, two-thirds of our teachers will be earning over $100,000 per year. This will have a positive impact on our district.”
Teachers shared fears at a district board meeting last December that stagnant pay combined with staff shortages would lead to an exodus of talent in the school district; they urged the board to consider compensation levels more in line with the rest of the Tri-Valley.
Salary comparisons compiled by the LEA showed LVJUSD teacher pay at 77% of what an equivalent position would receive in Dublin, and 91% of one in Pleasanton, for the 2022-23 school year. The proposed increases would bump Livermore pay to 90% of Dublin’s and 107% of Pleasanton’s total compensation.
Last year’s inflation also weighed heavily on teachers’ minds, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reporting an increase of 6.5% for 2022.
Van Schaak, however, pointed to high retention levels in the past.
“We recognize that there are many factors involved in employee satisfaction,” he continued. “Salary is one of them, but for many, not the most important one. Working conditions, consistent leadership, and doing valuable work are among those things that lead to high employee satisfaction and retention.”
Thompson also acknowledged the community impact, in the form of bond measures and parcel taxes, on the school system.
“Ultimately, all of it goes to our students,” she said. “Everything we’re doing is about getting the best we can for our students. So, we really appreciate the community supporting us.”
After the compensation agreement is completed, other contract negotiations, such as those defining working conditions and off-hour meetings, will begin.