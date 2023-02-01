LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

LIVERMORE – Livermore teachers and the school district approached an agreement on Jan. 25, when the Livermore Education Association (LEA) and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) met and decided on a schedule for staff pay increases.

While the LEA asked late last year for a 10.9% annual increase, last week’s negotiations settled on a 16% increase spread across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.