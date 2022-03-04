LIV - MathCounts LVJUSD Granada High School

Front row (left to right): Winners, Aadya Huddar, Issac Yee, Sue Yeon Park, Vinh Nguyen. Back row (left to right): Vaughn Draggoo of Quest Science, LVJUSD Board Trustee Kristie Wang, LVJUSD Board Clerk Emily Prusso, LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers and LVJUSD Board President Craig Bueno. (Photo courtesy of Bob Cowgill) 

Nearly a hundred sixth, seventh, and eighth grade “mathletes” from all five Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) middle schools participated in the 26th annual “MathCounts” competition at Granada High School on Saturday,

Feb. 12.

Other winners not pictured included Navitha Kadali, from Joe Michell School, who finished first among sixth graders, followed by Steven Huang, Mendenhall; Abigail Fung, East Avenue; Alexander Van Veen, Mendenhall; and Raddix Yobeanto, Christensen. Ananya Garg, from Mendenhall, finished first among seventh and eighth graders, followed by Brian Zhang, Mendenhall; Abe Narayan, Joe Michell; Aadya Huddar, Mendenhall; and Charlie Hertz, Mendenhall. Mendenhall also won both the sixth grade and the seventh/eighth grade four-person team championships.

On the sixth-grade team were Tesiah Law, Huang, Noah Kerr, and Rohan Nampelly. The final rounds of the competition can be viewed on the school district’s Facebook page.