Nearly a hundred sixth, seventh, and eighth grade “mathletes” from all five Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) middle schools participated in the 26th annual “MathCounts” competition at Granada High School on Saturday,
Feb. 12.
Other winners not pictured included Navitha Kadali, from Joe Michell School, who finished first among sixth graders, followed by Steven Huang, Mendenhall; Abigail Fung, East Avenue; Alexander Van Veen, Mendenhall; and Raddix Yobeanto, Christensen. Ananya Garg, from Mendenhall, finished first among seventh and eighth graders, followed by Brian Zhang, Mendenhall; Abe Narayan, Joe Michell; Aadya Huddar, Mendenhall; and Charlie Hertz, Mendenhall. Mendenhall also won both the sixth grade and the seventh/eighth grade four-person team championships.
On the sixth-grade team were Tesiah Law, Huang, Noah Kerr, and Rohan Nampelly. The final rounds of the competition can be viewed on the school district’s Facebook page.