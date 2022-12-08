LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

LIVERMORE — Recognizing that a portion of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) alumni struggle in the first year after receiving a diploma, administrators are now gathering data and input from the surrounding community to form updated plans for students’ long-term success.

While LVJUSD graduates are hitting all the educational marks in their first-year post-graduation, 25 to 33% are struggling in other areas, and they aren’t alone, according to Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. He said the numbers of students struggling in college and career in the 12 months after high school are similar across the nation.