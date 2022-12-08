LIVERMORE — Recognizing that a portion of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) alumni struggle in the first year after receiving a diploma, administrators are now gathering data and input from the surrounding community to form updated plans for students’ long-term success.
While LVJUSD graduates are hitting all the educational marks in their first-year post-graduation, 25 to 33% are struggling in other areas, and they aren’t alone, according to Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. He said the numbers of students struggling in college and career in the 12 months after high school are similar across the nation.
“We are seeing deficits in perseverance, accountability, dependability, and resilience,” said Van Schaack. “That’s what employers are saying of entry level employees. We talked to entrance officials and colleges and asked why one third of students drop out (of college) after one year, and it’s not because they don’t understand biology; it’s because they didn’t develop these personal attributes.”
Van Schaack and his team have gathered data from research companies like Workday, as well as local anecdotal data by speaking with administrators at Las Positas College, Tri-Valley high schools, parents, students, local business leaders, Lawrence Livermore Lab employers and employers at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce. He said the information across the board points to students who are fluent in literacy and critical thinking, but fail to persevere when things get tough or are not accountable for their behavior.
To address these issues, the district is working on updating and improving its graduate profile to include personal attributes. Van Schaack said there is more to the process than adding a class into a high school curriculum; it’s going to be about teaching these personal attributes to students as soon as they enter the district in transitional kindergarten (TK) or kindergarten. The graduate profile will require backward planning and a commitment to instill attributes from an early age.
Jason Krolikowski, the district’s director of secondary education, has served as a leader on this project. He said the graduate profile is a chance to take some of the nonacademic portion of what students receive and break it down into the skills they need to succeed wherever they go.
“It’s a chance for us to add a supplement to our multi-tiered system of support and add the personal traits we need students to have,” Krolikowski said. “We are building it K through 12, and it’s a new and exciting thing for Livermore. We have always done this through a high school lens, but now we are looking at it much sooner than high school.”
Krolikowski noted that the plan is still being built, and staff will study similar graduate profiles in other districts. When a list of attributes and competencies has been identified, they will continue to generate input from the community – including teachers and students – and hopefully have something ready to go for fall 2023.
Once a plan is implemented, the next challenge becomes measuring the results. Van Schaack noted many teachers in the district already introduce personal attributes in their lessons in an indirect way – for example, teaching perseverance by offering options to a student who has failed a test. Now, the district would like a way to measure that.
“When the data shows that a high percentage of students are not being successful, this is about recognizing what we believe we do successfully; we may not be as successful at as we thought,” he said. “Part of this is changing the way we do things and changing the way we measure our students. We will need to gather longitudinal data of our students once they leave us … I see a major component of this is how we measure the data.”
Identifying the problem and implementing a plan to fix it might be easier than identifying the source of the problem. Van Schaack noted that, like all districts, LVJUSD has students from a range of diverse backgrounds; some are developing attributes at home, while others aren’t. Historically, schools have expected these types of attributes to be taught at home and found them to be less critical to lifelong success. But he said that in today’s modern workforce, students cannot be successful without them.
“Maybe a kid doesn’t have the opportunity to get home development, and we want to help them,” he said. “Not every kid has a wonderful home experience, and whether they do or do not, we have a responsibility to get them to a certain place. We take responsibility for that, and in that case, we have to step up.”
Livermore High School science teacher Joey Rodriguez said developing the graduate profile provides an opportunity for the district to have a common unifying goal with the potential to connect all grade levels beyond state standards.
He concluded, “It will be interesting to see how each campus puts their own spin and personality in creating a diverse group of students that graduate from Livermore Valley Joint Unified School district that are not only college and career ready, but also well-rounded individuals that are ready to take on whatever life throws at them.”