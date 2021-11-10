LIVERMORE — With the recent approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), along with the City of Livermore, are developing strategies to effectively deliver vaccine doses to students.
“With each new population that becomes eligible for vaccination, we move one step closer to ending the COVID pandemic,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “Now is the time to get yourself and your children vaccinated, as we approach winter and the holidays when we expect to see an increase in cases.”
Livermore has struggled with vaccination rates that have lagged much of the rest of Alameda County throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, the city assembled a task force led by Deputy City Manager Christine Martin for the purpose of increasing vaccination rates.
While Livermore’s vaccination rate still ranks 17th out of 22 municipalities in the county, 86.9% of eligible Livermore residents have received at least one dose according to the most current data available from the county, and 81.8% have been fully vaccinated. In Alameda County, 86.3% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated. By comparison, the fully vaccinated rate in neighboring Contra Costa County stands at 73.4%, and 73.5% of eligible California residents have been fully vaccinated. The national rate is 58.4%.
The LVJUSD, in cooperation with the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) and the city, played a significant role in making vaccinations available to students and other residents in Livermore.
“When the vaccine was first made available for youth 12 and up, the school district partnered with the LARPD and the City of Livermore to provide some local vaccination clinics in partnership with Safeway pharmacies,” said Michelle Dawson, LVJUSD coordinator of community engagement. “We held those at the Robert Livermore Community Center and had great success with the implementation of that and the offering of that to those that were interested.”
With the opening of a new population of residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, LVJUSD is continuing its efforts to provide vaccination opportunities. LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers said that clinics scheduled for Nov. 10 and 11 booked all 1,500 available appointments. A third clinic to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been scheduled for Nov. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m.; a clinic to begin administering the second dose of the two-dose Pfizer regiment is scheduled for Dec. 8, also from 2 to 8 p.m. All clinics are scheduled for the Robert Livermore Community Center.
Neetu Balram, Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) public information manager, said that the health department ― along with the Alameda County Office of Education ― plans to offer vaccination clinics on some school sites.
“Alameda County is prioritizing nine school districts with the lowest vaccination rates for stable clinics,” Balram wrote in an email to The Independent. “We will continue to support schools in census tracts with the lowest vaccination rates with pop-up clinics.”
The Livermore school district was one of the nine districts identified by the ACPHD as having a low vaccination rate among students aged 12 and up. What form the assistance from the county will take and how it will integrate with the efforts already underway remains to be seen.
“We are not doing any vaccination on our school sites,” said Dawson. “I know the county is looking to do that in some districts, or make the offering available. But they haven’t been able to execute that quite as quickly. Our superintendent anticipated that it would be approved, so she had already been working in conjunction with our partners at the LARPD and the city to go ahead and set aside some tentative dates and times, because we’ve done so many now that we’ve really got a kind of good system down … We have not been contacted directly by the county to schedule anything like that.”
The Dublin Unified School District is taking less of a hands-on approach to vaccinating younger students, a move motivated by the community’s overall vaccination rate.
“Our community has a fairly high vaccination level, so we’re not forcing the issue by requiring vaccinations in advance of what’s already been laid out by the state,” said Chip Dehnert,
public information and community relations officer with the Dublin Unified School District. “I know that some districts are trying to move things forward by getting ahead of the state’s mandate. We’re working in step with the mandate because our community, our teachers and those students that have access to the vaccine now are vaccinating at a relatively high rate.”
In Dublin, 91.5% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.1% have been fully vaccinated.
Requests for comment from the Pleasanton Unified School District were not returned at press time.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine in 5- to 11-year-olds on Oct. 29. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed suit several days later. A review and approval of the data by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup was required before the State of California would authorize the vaccination of children in this age group. That approval came Nov. 2. A press release issued by the Alameda County Department of Public Health stated that clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine showed that it had an efficacy rate of 90.9% in the targeted age group.
In a release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, he said vaccines will be the answer to ending the pandemic and keeping kids safe.
“It’s time to get our children the protection they need from this deadly virus, especially as we head into the winter season,” said Newsom. “California is leading the nation in vaccinations with 54 million administered and 87% of the eligible population with at least one dose, and we’re moving swiftly to implement a robust and equitable vaccination program that will cover this newly eligible age group.”