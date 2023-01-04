LIVERMORE — Teachers from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) argued for pay increases beyond the three percent offered by the district at the district’s Dec. 13, 2022, board meeting.
The Livermore Education Association (LEA) has asked the district for a 10.9 percent ongoing salary increase. It pointed to salary increases that fell short of cost-of-living adjustments during the past two school years.
The teachers warned of a situation where unfilled positions in the district will shift workloads onto existing teachers, who will then experience more burnout, leave the district, and create still more open positions.
“It does make me wonder - could this year’s FTE (full time employee) shortages in the district have been mitigated with a more robust and competitive compensation package?” asked Mendenhall Middle School science teacher Christine Davidson.
The LEA reported 30 unfilled positions in the district at the beginning of the school year.
Davidson also shared how Mendenhall began the current school year short one math teacher and how, while the district has since filled the position, the students still experienced the uncertainty of who would be teaching them.
“Livermore students benefit from award-winning instruction; they will be negatively impacted as teachers leave to go work in neighboring districts,” read an LEA statement prior to the meeting.
Salary comparisons compiled by the LEA showed LVJUSD teacher pay as the lowest in the Tri-Valley. Total compensation in Livermore amounted to 77 percent of what an equivalent position would receive in Dublin, and 91 percent for one in Pleasanton, for the 2022 to 2023 school year.
Noel Mattern, history teacher and cross-country coach at Granada High School, shared that the Dublin Unified School District is actively recruiting Livermore teachers.
“By working in our district, I’m losing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars, almost a half a million over the course of a 35-year long career,” said Mattern.
While negotiations between the district and LEA continued, the board voted unanimously at the meeting to approve an agreement between the district and another union — the California School Employees Association (CSEA) — that specified a three percent ongoing compensation increase for the 2022 to 2023 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2022.
The CSEA represents some 250,000 school staff throughout the state; the LEA focuses only on the Livermore school district.
In light of the discrepancy between what was offered by and asked of the district, speakers at the meeting touched on teacher retention, teacher quality and student success in Livermore schools as reasons to support the raise.
“Many of us teachers are products of the district we teach in,” said Del Valle Continuation School teacher Jake Anderson. “We stand on the shoulders of legends that have taught here before us. Now we are trying to inspire the next generation of teachers that will come after us. Give them a chance to teach in the community we love.”
The LVJUSD could not be reached for comment due to the holidays.