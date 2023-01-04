LOGO - East Avenue Middle School Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD

LIVERMORE — Teachers from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) argued for pay increases beyond the three percent offered by the district at the district’s Dec. 13, 2022, board meeting.

The Livermore Education Association (LEA) has asked the district for a 10.9 percent ongoing salary increase. It pointed to salary increases that fell short of cost-of-living adjustments during the past two school years.