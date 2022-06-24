Community members will get an opportunity to tour the new Livermore High School gymnasium and athletics building during an open house hosted by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, June 25.
The two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Fourth Street and Cowboy Alley includes a main gym with mezzanine bleachers, practice gym, wrestling room, dance studio, weight room, physical education classroom, team rooms, boys and girls locker rooms, kitchen and patio for concessions, and a ticket booth. Still to be completed is an aquatics facility, including a 12-lane swimming pool, diving boards, and water polo field. The aquatics facility is expected to be finished next summer. School officials are asking that visitors wear soft-soled shoes during the open house.
The $57 million project is funded by Measure J construction bonds approved in 2016.