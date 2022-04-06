LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) is asking residents to approve a special ballot measure that will extend a $138 annual parcel tax to fund its science and technology programs for another seven years.
LVJUSD officials say that without renewing the tax via Measure A on May 3, the tax will expire on June 22, costing the district about $4 million a year in necessary funding for elementary school science programs and technology specialists.
“This began about 18 years ago when the community expressed a desire for a supplemental program at the elementary school level for science,” LVJUSD Assistant Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said. “The community was like, ‘We want more.’ This was the ‘more.’”
The funding, Van Schaack said, enables the district to hire qualified science teachers and technology specialists, maintain up-to-date technology and curriculum, and keep class sizes from growing. Should Measure A fail, the district is already working on contingency plans that include layoffs.
The vote will occur entirely through the mail with no in-person voting sites. Voters should already have received information packets and ballots, which must be postmarked no later than May 3 and received at the Alameda County Registrar’s office no later than May 6.
Voters three times — in 2004, 2010 and 2014 — approved the parcel tax, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass. Proponents say the tax — $138 since its inception — will remain at that amount, so it is not a tax increase. Residents 65 and over can seek an exemption.
The most recent approval, when it was Measure G, garnered 72% approval.
For many families, Van Schaack said, the programs have become an essential component to the elementary school experience, increasing students’ curiosity and development through hands-on experiments.
“This program we offer is above and beyond, and this is a way to fund that,” Van Schaack added.
Opponents of Measure A, including the Alameda County Taxpayers' Association (ACTA) and Livermore Valley Taxpayers' Association, said the tax is unnecessary and is used to bloat administrators’ salaries.
“Don’t be misled by the empty promises of this new tax,” Marcus Crawley, president of the ACTA wrote in his argument against the measure. “This measure promises to ‘attract and retain qualified teachers.’ The measure fails to identify the budget for the new teachers, the number of new teachers or even a plan that shows how the district will achieve the goal of attracting qualified teachers.”
Crawley said the parcel tax “fails to identify the duties, qualifications or performance standards of technology specialists” and argued that the threat of layoffs is not legitimate.
“The voters should call this bluff and vote no on this parcel tax mostly benefiting the bureaucracy,” Crawley said. “The voters and parents of students should draft a new citizens initiative that identifies the exact special purposes of a tax and that reduces the salaries of overpaid arrogant administrators.”
Alan Heckman, a Livermore resident and member of the ACTA, sued the district in February, contending the vote wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars because it was being held a month before the June 7 California primary. His lawsuit also alleged that the ballot measure's language misled voters. Alameda County Judge Frank Roesch ruled in favor of LVJUSD and allowed the election to go forward.
In an interview, Heckman said school officials waste money on excessive administrator salaries in a district that is mediocre and failing to attract young families.
Heckman said he was concerned the mail-in vote in a special election will suppress the vote. Some voters, he said, might show up at polling sites to vote and find they cannot.
“The whole strategy is to keep quiet and have as few people vote as possible,” he said.
Van Schaack said the May 3 special election was necessary because the state education code requires the district to send layoff notices to employees by May 15. A June 7 vote would be too late and many of those teachers — highly sought to teach science — might seek other jobs during the uncertainty.
The district, he said, would have conducted the election last year, but did not do so because of the pandemic.
District officials deny that the funding acquired through the parcel tax goes into administrators’ bank accounts.
“It’s just false. It’s utterly false,” Van Schaack said.
LVJUSD Board President Craig Bueno said the district’s residents, who include a high concentration of parents who have worked for the Lawrence Livermore and Sandia laboratories, want strong science and technology education for their children.
“The community is overwhelmingly supportive,” Bueno said. “The fact is this is something the kids truly benefit from.”
The parcel tax, which has not been raised since its inception, will also enable Livermore to keep its kindergarten through third grade class sizes at no more than 25 students, he said.
Should it fail, the district will lose that ability and lose science specialists. Bueno reiterated that no money goes toward administrators or custodial salaries and the spending is closely reviewed by an oversight committee that meets quarterly.
“This thing didn't even have an argument against it the last three times,” Bueno said. “It was so overwhelmingly supported.”
In a letter published March 30 in The Independent, however, Livermore resident Jackie Cota encouraged a no vote.
“The parcel tax is not needed anymore,” Cota said. “We’ve had plenty of state props and county taxes in the last 18 years that address ‘children’ and if they don’t, then we need new leadership … live within our means. Manage our money better!”
However, Livermore resident Will Macedo, who identified himself as a member of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (HJTA), wrote in a letter, also published March 30 in The Independent, that he supported the parcel tax. Macedo said he served on oversight committees and “not one penny from our local parcel tax is used for administrator salaries or benefits.”
“I believe that supporting quality education is a wise investment that protects our home values and keeps Livermore a desirable place for families to live,” Macedo continued. “Measure A has earned my support.”
Macedo’s support, though, was not echoed by his organization.
HJTA President Jon Coupal issued a statement in response to Macedo’s letter that said the tax association “has not endorsed Measure A proposed by the Livermore School District." HJTA, Coupal said, has not issued an official position on the measure, because the organization doesn’t have the capacity to vet all of the measures in the state.
“We strongly object to anyone invoking the name of our organization to suggest otherwise,” Coupal said.