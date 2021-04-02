Del Valle High School in Livermore has been named a California Model Continuation High School for 2021.
Continuation schools are designed for 16 to 18-year-olds who are behind in high school credits and are considered at risk of not graduating.
This is the third time that the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District high school has been recognized as a model school by the California Department of Education and the California Continuation Education Association Plus.
“Our core is building positive relationships with students, listening, and taking the time to get to know them,” said Principal Erik Taylor. “We meet them where they are, both academically and emotionally, and help them build toolkits which support their growth.”
There are over 400 continuation high schools in California serving 50,000 students. Del Valle is one of just 27 to be recognized as model schools.
“Student attendance and engagement in distance learning during the school closures has been difficult, especially for students who struggled with attendance issues before the pandemic,” said Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of Public Instruction. “These model schools have been able to keep at-risk students on track using social and emotional learning, mentorship programs, restorative justice practices, and other innovative methods. Through the work of dedicated teachers and administrators, model continuation schools provide the students they serve with new academic opportunities that can change the course of their lives in high school and beyond.”