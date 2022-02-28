Logan Cole, from Livermore, was named to the Dean's List for Fall 2021 at the University of Hartford, a private college in Connecticut.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
-
Amador Valley girls were defeated 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section by San Ramon Valley High School.
Latest News
- Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
- Wrestler Daffney Unger's cause of death revealed in autopsy
- New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute
- ‘The Good Doctor’: Can Lim Take Down Salen? Plus, an Update on Shaun & Lea’s Wedding (RECAP)
- ‘NCIS’ Delivers Its Best Episode of the Season & Sets up a New Mystery (RECAP)
- ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Ronen Rubinstein on How T.K.’s Loss Affects His Relationship With Carlos
- Livermore Lions Club Names Speaker Contest Winners
- Who From Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Season Should Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’? (POLL)