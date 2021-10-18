Susie Beamon, an eighth-grader at Junction Avenue School in Livermore, has received a President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for 2020 based on her involvement with ReCares, a nonprofit organization that recycles medical equipment, at its Oakland site.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award, created in 2003, is administered by AmeriCorps in partnership with the Points of Light Foundation and ‘certifying organizations’ nationwide. It is based on achieving a verified number of volunteer hours over a 12-month period. Beamon logged more than 100 hours with ReCares, receiving donations and delivering medical equipment supplies, as certified by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide volunteer recognition program sponsored by Prudential Financial.
Along with her Gold Award certificate, Beamon received a letter signed by President Biden.