Formal Portraits of Faculty and Staff members. Fall 2005. Photographers: Brian NG, Olivier Le Pord (Gradient Media)

Pleasanton resident and database design and data analytics Professor Paul Beckman is dedicated to helping the San Francisco State University (SFSU) students under his care and this spring, the university recognized his commitment with the Distinguished Faculty Award.

Beckman said being singled out from such a distinguished crowd of professors was humbling.