Pleasanton resident and database design and data analytics Professor Paul Beckman is dedicated to helping the San Francisco State University (SFSU) students under his care and this spring, the university recognized his commitment with the Distinguished Faculty Award.
Beckman said being singled out from such a distinguished crowd of professors was humbling.
“I’ve been on campus for so long and I know there are different groups of faculty,” Beckman said. “Some focus on research and some on service and many focus on teaching. I know them and have mentored many of them … we are all working hard.”
Beckman was singled out from a staff of 750 teachers at SFSU. Distinguished staff awards were created as a way for the school to recognize faculty that demonstrate outstanding excellence in teaching, professional achievement and service. Beckman has embodied those ideals during his 27 years with the school, according to SFSU President Lynn Mahoney.
“Paul Beckman is a stellar example of how a professor can have a far-reaching impact on improving student learning,” Mahoney said. “His enthusiasm for adopting new technology and innovative classroom practices and then sharing his results with colleagues improves outcomes in his classroom and in those of others. I am grateful for his dedication to innovation and excellence and – above all – student success.”
During his lifetime, Beckman has earned five degrees, including a PhD in management from Purdue University. He has worked in big tech and raised a family in Pleasanton. He said he switched career tracks to teaching because his parents taught him to give back.
“I found out San Francisco State has one of the most diverse campuses in terms of students and is also the place in the Bay Area where students go when they don’t have as much money,” Beckman said. “If you have money, you go to Berkeley or Stanford, so wanting to give back as much as I could, I thought San Francisco State was the place for me to do that, because financially, they are the neediest in the Bay Area.”
Beckman said he also wanted to focus on teaching rather than research, so he could have a direct impact on his students’ lives.
This award comes at a time when Beckman is looking to the future and planning to step back from teaching full time. His humanitarian work with a research group out of Spain’s University of Granada will require more of his time during the fall semester. He still plans to teach at SFSU in the spring.
“By retiring at a half-time rate, I can work with the research group in Spain during the fall semesters and still teach at SFSU in the spring semesters,” he said. “I really want to keep teaching to help my SFSU students, so I’m hoping this will work out as just the right combination of the two.”