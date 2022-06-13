Tri-Valley elementary, middle, and high schools made up 12 teams that participated in the Destination Imagination (DI) 2022 Global Finals held in Kansas City, Missouri, from May 21 to 24.
The event is a global celebration of youth creativities with more than 440 teams representing six countries from the globe this year.
Team 'Gigantic Teddybears', with five high schoolers from Dublin and Pleasanton, won three medals for the first place in the secondary-level scientific challenge, the highest instant challenge score award, and the special Renaissance award. They won their special award medal for building a fully working elevator using a pulley system that took their presentation to another level.
In the middle-level fine arts challenge, team 'The DInamites' won the second-place medal. Team 'Light Bulbs' won fourth place and the special DaVinci award medal. The 'Light Bulbs' won their special award medal for a creative presentation involving mathematics, an operation room, and technical elements. Team 'Act Fast Maniacs' won ninth place.
DI is a competitive program that inspires and equips youth to imagine and innovate through the creative processes in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) fields and service learning. For more information, visit destinationimagination.org or globalfinals.org.