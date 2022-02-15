Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean's list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements.
The following local students have been awarded Dean's List:
Katherine Muzzall of Livermore
Joshua Savin of Pleasanton
Trisha Sethuraman of Dublin
Laura Stavila of Pleasanton
One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership - developing students in mind, heart and spirit - since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 80 rigorous majors.