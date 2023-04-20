Las Positas College (LPC) in Livermore will present a live performance of “The Manic Monologues,” a play about mental illness, at the Mertes Center for the Arts, 3000 Campus Hill Dr., on Friday, April 28.
Created by Zachary Burton, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and Elisa Hofmeister at Stanford University in 2019, the show consists of a collection of monologues written by people who have experienced mental health challenges and presented by actors to convey the range of emotions and experiences associated with mental illness.
The actors for the Las Positas show will be a mix of LPC theater students, psychology students, and participants who previously performed in the play at Stanford University. Stephen Hinshaw, professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and well-known for his efforts to destigmatize mental illness, will also perform one of the monologues.
The show is being presented by the LPC Psychology Department and Psychology Club, in collaboration with the LPC Theater Arts program and the Adversity 2 Advocacy Alliance.
“We are excited to bring this important work to our community,” said LPC psychology professor Robin Roy, adding that the show “offers a unique and powerful perspective on mental health, and we hope that it will spark meaningful conversations about how we can support those who are struggling.”
There will be a panel discussion following the show, which begins at 7 p.m. The LPC Student Health and Wellness Center and local mental health organizations will also have information available.
The event is sponsored by the LPC Foundation and is free and open to the public.