Las Positas College (LPC) in Livermore will present a live performance of “The Manic Monologues,” a play about mental illness, at the Mertes Center for the Arts, 3000 Campus Hill Dr., on Friday, April 28.

Created by Zachary Burton, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and Elisa Hofmeister at Stanford University in 2019, the show consists of a collection of monologues written by people who have experienced mental health challenges and presented by actors to convey the range of emotions and experiences associated with mental illness.