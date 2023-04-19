LIV-MENDENHALL HISTORY CONTEST.jpg

Matthew Parr, a student at Mendenhall Middle School in Livermore, won first place in the Individual Performance Junior Division at the California state finals of National History Day competition in Sacramento last weekend and will advance to the national finals.

Parr’s research project, “The War of 1812: Frontiers of a Forgotten War,” depicted the impact of patriotism and war fever which led to the United States declaring war against the United Kingdom and eventually, the opening of the Northwest Territory to U.S. expansion.