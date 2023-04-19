Matthew Parr, a student at Mendenhall Middle School in Livermore, won first place in the Individual Performance Junior Division at the California state finals of National History Day competition in Sacramento last weekend and will advance to the national finals.
Parr’s research project, “The War of 1812: Frontiers of a Forgotten War,” depicted the impact of patriotism and war fever which led to the United States declaring war against the United Kingdom and eventually, the opening of the Northwest Territory to U.S. expansion.
The annual competition is sponsored by National History Day, a Maryland-based nonprofit organization with affiliates in all 50 states and U.S. territories.
The theme for this year’s competition was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” with students choosing a topic where “a frontier has been crossed” and history changed.
The state competition was held at Sacramento State University. The finals will be held at the University of Maryland in June.
Several other Mendenhall students who finished first in the Alameda County National History Day competition in March also advanced to the finals at the state competition.
Annapoorani Amarnath for her individual documentary, “Angel of the Battlefield: Clara Barton Crosses a Medical Frontier.
Kyler Wang and Sidanth Lall for their group exhibit, “The Haitian Revolution: Breaking the Bonds of Slavery and Exploring Frontiers of Independence.”
Tanmay Gupta, Glenn Lee, Bryce Rivera, and Dakisha Sinha for their group exhibit, “George Bird Grinnell: Frontiers in the Environment.”
Taylor Conover, Ahana Deshpande, and Violet Graham received a special award for Native American History at the state competition for their group documentary, “Kill the Indian, Save the Man,” an exploration of the United States Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which Conover’s great-great-grandmother attended in the early 20th century.
Other Mendenhall students who competed in Sacramento after finishing first at the county level included:
Kashvi Jain and Bijoux Whitney with a group exhibit, “Florence Kelley: The Forgotten Reformer”
Shriya Bhadra with an individual exhibit, “The California Gold Rush: Legacy.”
Ishi Bhatt, Gurneet Kaur, and Arshia Mittal with a group documentary, “Frontiers in Journalism: Nellie Bly.” Amber Koti, Clara Rose, Eliza McMichael, and Kalea Sutton with a group website, “Elizabeth Blackwell: America’s First Female Doctor.”
Diya Sangar for an individual performance, “Joaquin Murrieta: Frontiers of Justice and Lawlessness.”
Mendenhall Middle School students have competed in National History Day for more than 20 years.