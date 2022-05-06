Ananya Garg, a seventh grader at Mendenhall Middle School, was the grand prize winner in this year’s Livermore Water Conservation Art contest.
The annual competition for Livermore students in kindergarten through high school is sponsored by the city, California Water Service (Cal Water), and the Zone 7 Water Agency.
Garg’s artwork depicted the journey of a single water droplet from snowfall to resident’s homes.
Second place went to Abagail Dow, a homeschooled fourth grader, while Annapoorani Amarnath, also a seventh grader at Mendenhall, finished third. Honorable mentions went to Akshara Vishwak, a kindergarten, and Jude Mitsumata, second grade, at Lawrence Elementary School; Junwoo Hong, first grade, and Dongkeon Park, second grade, at Sunset Elementary; Vaidehi Chaudhari and Vedika Chaudhari, both eighth grade, at Joe Michell K – 8 School; and Matthew Seong, second grade, homeschooled.
The 10 students were recognized last week at the Livermore City Council meeting. Their artwork can be viewed online at flic.kr/s/aHBqjzGE2z and in-person at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, 2157 First St., through May.
“We are delighted at the high number of participants in this year’s art contest,” said Anthony Smith, the city’s interim Water Resources Division manager. “These amazing student artists have shown that they have learned about how water flows from the Sierra Nevada mountains all the way to our taps here in the Tri-Valley."
Zone 7 Water Agency treats and manages water supplies for eastern Alameda County, including Livermore. Both Cal Water and Livermore Municipal Water provide drinking water service to the city.