Mendenhall Middle School in Livermore and Thomas Hart Middle School in Pleasanton dominated the 2022 Alameda County National History Day junior group competition held virtually on March 12.
Eight projects submitted by Mendenhall students and five projects submitted by Thomas Hart students were named Champion Award winners. The Quarry Lane School in Pleasanton also had one Champion Award winner. All 14 projects will advance to the state National History Day competition on the weekend of May 6 in Rocklin, California.
National History Day is a yearlong educational program sponsored by a nonprofit organization in College Park, Maryland, that encourages middle and high-school students to explore local, state, national and world history.
Students select a topic related to an annual theme, conduct research, analyze and interpret their findings, draw conclusions about their topics' significance in history, and create final projects for their work to be evaluated by professional historians and educators.
The 2021 to 2022 theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
“National History Day motivates students by allowing them to choose topics that interest them and a project type that uses their strongest skill set,” according to Robbie See, who teaches an eighth-grade honors history class at Mendenhall. “This builds their confidence and adds the element of fun.”
Champion projects submitted by Mendenhall students:
Junior Group Documentary -- “George Mason and the Debate over Ratification,” Charlie Hertz and Freyjaa Kirti, and “Alice Paul: Defying Stereotypes,” Eva Kaye and Rowan Weiss.
Junior Group Exhibit -- “Smallpox Inoculation: Beneficial or Detrimental,” Ena Lim and Amelia Vo.
Junior Group Podcast -- “The League of Nations: Preserving Peace,” Daniel Booth, Chase Lewis, and Zach Nalick.
Junior Group Website -- “The Panama Canal: Through Debate and Diplomacy,” Steven Hsueh, Vinh Nguyen, and Isaac Yee; and “The Declaration of Independence: The Document That Made America,” Omar Doutriaux, Emith Ekanayake, and Saket Bhanvadia.
Junior Individual Exhibit -- “The Federalists and the Anti Federalists: The Parties that Shaped the Nation,” Michela Whetstone
Junior Individual Podcast -- “Dorothea Dix: Advocate for Those Who Couldn’t Advocate for Themselves,” Emma Buban.
Champion projects
submitted by Thomas Hart students:
Junior Group Exhibit -- “Red Emma: Anarchist, Author, and Women’s Rights Activist,” Ruthika Mallikarjuna and Saiharshini Karukola.
Junior Group Website -- “A Tale of the Two Chief World Systems: The Ideas of Galileo and the Impact of his Trial,” Andy Trinh and Sindhuraa Selvam.
Junior Historical Paper -- “The Treaty of Ghent: The Accord that Ended Bloodshed of the War of 1812.” Medha Nadathur.
Junior Individual Website -- “Mabel Ping-Hua Lee: The Hero in the Dark,” Anushka Gontla, and “The 13th Amendment,” Jeeihn Son.
Quarry Lane received a Champions Award for a Junior Group Documentary titled “Significance of the Occupation of Alcatraz in the Fight for Native American Rights,” submitted by Jayden Mun, Eesh Pant, Shazeb Khan, Avneesh Sudame, and Avni Sriram.
Students from Thornton Junior High School in Fremont also picked up three Champion Awards, while California Crosspoint Academy in Hayward and Creekside Middle School in Patterson each received one top award.
Placing well in National History Day competitions has become a tradition at Mendenhall Middle School.
Last year, Mendenhall students Audrey Manley and Kylie Rose were co-champions in state competition for their project, “Ida Tarbell: Exposing the Injustices of the Standard Oil Company,” and went on to finish in the top 10 at the national level. Two other projects by Mendenhall students also received first place award last year at the state competition.
The 2022 Alameda County NHD Awards Ceremony can be viewed at youtu.be/g_inNLWV0lk.