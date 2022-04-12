More than 350 Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) students participated in this year’s Science Odyssey.
A long-standing tradition in the district, Science Odyssey provides students with the opportunity to express their passion for science through the research, design, and presentation of science, engineering, computer science, behavioral science, and math and data analysis projects.
Science Odyssey remained a virtual event for a second year using the online science fair platform, zFairs.
“I was truly impressed by the interactive quality the zFairs platform provided for our students, judges, and our viewing community. Students were able to upload videos showing hands-on demonstrations of their projects as they explained their thinking and conclusions,” said LVJUSD Director of Elementary Education Chris Connor.
In its 22nd year, Science Odyssey continues to be a community celebration of science and engineering. The event involves not only students from grades 1 to 12, but also teachers and members of Livermore’s TOPS Science program as project judges. Sponsorships from local agencies include the Livermore Valley Education Foundation (LVEF), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Sandia National Laboratories, the City of Livermore Water Resources Division, Zone 7 Water Agency, Quest Science Center, Westec, AAUW, and Form Factor. These partners, along with Superintendent Kelly Bowers and Rob Bowers, provided special project awards as well as the acknowledgements given to all participants.
“Science Odyssey serves as an annual reminder of how much both our students and community love and value science. Our elementary science program is instrumental in shaping our students’ first impressions of science, providing them with hands-on laboratory experiences that inspire a continued love of science and engineering as they progress through middle and high school,” said Bowers.
The online LVJUSD zFairs Science Odyssey Showcase featuring student projects and awards is available for public viewing through June 30, 2022. For links to the Showcase on zFairs, visit livermoreschools.org/scienceodyssey.