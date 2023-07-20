Amador Valley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a parade in downtown Pleasanton on Friday, Sept. 15, featuring community floats and the school’s 350-member marching band.
CBS Bay Area news anchor Juliette Goodrich and Brad Kinney, who both grew up in Pleasanton, will announce the parade, which will begin at 2:30 p.m., from in front of the Museum on Main, 600 Main St.
The route will begin at Veteran’s Hall, 301 Main St., and will finish at the high school, 1155 Santa Rita Road, in time for the 2023 Pigskin Kickoff and a 7 p.m. football game between Amador Valley and Monte Vista.
Centennial baseball hats and t-shirts are also available for purchase on the school website.
Additional events are also planned before and after the parade.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Museum on Main will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in recognition of the centennial. The museum plans to open an exhibit, “A Hundred Years of Amador Valley High School,” on Aug. 23.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Amador Friends of Music will sponsor a Centennial Pancake Breakfast at Amador Valley, with music provided by both the high school band and the Amador Alumni Band. Several high school departments and clubs will also provide salutes to Amador Valley.
Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 11 a.m. To purchase tickets to centennial events, go to amador100.com or call the school district, 925-462-5500.