PLS-AMADOR CENTENNIAL.jpeg

Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton is gearing up to celebrate its centennial with a weekend of events on Sept. 14-16. (Painting by Miles Santos, Amador 2015) 

Amador Valley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a parade in downtown Pleasanton on Friday, Sept. 15, featuring community floats and the school’s 350-member marching band.

CBS Bay Area news anchor Juliette Goodrich and Brad Kinney, who both grew up in Pleasanton, will announce the parade, which will begin at 2:30 p.m., from in front of the Museum on Main, 600 Main St.