Demanding remote learning through December 2020, parents of Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) students protested in front of the district offices last week. While PUSD recently voted to begin school with full distance learning and possibly transition into a hybrid format once deemed safe by health officials, the protesters believe distance learning should remain an option for all families. Seen from left: Kumar Gogini, Murli Gala, Ratna Kanchrla. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)