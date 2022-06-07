The Pedrozzi Foundation announced last week that it has awarded $459,000 in scholarships this year to 127 Livermore students, including three new scholarships established to honor local residents.
Since 2008, the Pedrozzi Foundation said it has awarded $5.7 million in scholarships to nearly 1,600 Livermore students.
Most of the funding has comes from an endowment established by Livermore businessman Mario Pedrozzi, who left his estate to the community when he died in 2002. However, the foundation is also administering an increasing number of scholarships established by area residents to honor friends and family members.
That includes a scholarship, funded anonymously, to honor the memory of Hunter Diemert, a Livermore High School sophomore who died when the pickup he was riding in went down an embankment off Del Valle Road last August, just short of his 16th birthday. The Hunter Diemert scholarship went to Brett Whitelaw, a Del Valle High School graduate, who the foundation said plans to attend Las Positas College and pursue a career as an auto mechanic.
The new Clay Felicitas Memorial Scholarship was also funded anonymously in memory of the former Livermore police chaplain and community liaison with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. Felicitas, who died in April at age 71, was a graduate of Granada High School. The inaugural Clay Felicitas Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Lukas Sifter, a three-sport athlete at Granada, who also served as Associated Student Body rally commissioner. Sifter plans to attend Las Positas to become a paramedic and firefighter. He has already begun training with the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Explorers and Contra Costa County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team.
The third new scholarship administered by the Pedrozzi Foundation was created by the family of the late Dr. John Shirley, a veterinarian and former Livermore mayor who died in 2021, to recognize students who put service above self. The first John Shirley Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Emily Wheeler, from Livermore High School, who the foundation said aspires to be a pediatrician.
The previously established Kim Cupps Memorial STEM Scholarship was endowed in honor of Cupps’ lengthy career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The 2022 recipients were Clarissa Cheung, who will be studying computer science at the University of Florida, and Katherine Meezan, who will be studying mechanical engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
A complete list of the 23 donor-funded scholarships is available on the foundation’s website, pedrozzi.org.
The foundation-sponsored Pedrozzi Scholars for 2022 include Jayron Aclan, Jerald Adriano, Diana Aguilar, Hazel Amin, Evelyn Arroyo Magaña, Pallavi Badri, Jacob Bauman, Jake Beers, Jalen Bets, Lorenzo Bilbao, Matthew Bourne, Nadia Bourne, Kelly Burke, Faith Byington, Aidan Cameron-Smith, Jordan Canning, Nicholas Carrano, Hannah Chan, Clarissa Cheung, Edith Cibrian, Annelyse Combitsis, Pearstin Confenti, Timothy Cowan, William Crowhurst, Lizzie Davies, Manoj Devaraja, Nalini D'Souza, Alyssa Duckworth, and Michael Duperly.
Also, Jeremy Dyson, Kassadee Dyson, Charlotte Foulk, Roxanne Frank, Cheyenne Frey, Lekhna Gaddam, Emma Goulart, Milan Grewal, Rachel Guerra, Lucia Gutierrez, Shannen Haase, Olivia Hardesty, Abigail Harrison, Caitlyn Hendrickson, Chilam Huynh, Ashley Irwin, Bryce Jensen, Olivia Jordan, Melanie Junnila, Sricharan Kannan, Minh Kawamura, Jack Kilner, Danny Knight, Jordan Knight, Shriya Kona, Ethan Kwan, Justin Lam, Maelyn Laranang, Elizabeth Lau, Laney Lawrence, and Bryanna Leary.
Also, Evelyn LeDesma, Julia Leigh, Alexandria Lish, Marisa Loera, Emily Macias, Dillon Maheshwari, Wade Matthews, Emily McCandless, Karli McDowell, Claire McGinnis, Stefanie Medina, Katherine Meezan, Regina Molitoris, Sara Morris, Matthew Morris, Anna Morrison, Bella Murphy, Amelia Nelson, Arjun Nimmakayala, Christina Oftedal, Melissa Olvera, Gia Oscherwitz, Tanner Parker, Kendall Parry, Ria Patel, Anthony Pennisi, Kamin Peterson, Rose Pham, Gianna Pietro, Joseph Porter, Alejandra Quezada Sermeno, Ahalya Rajesh, Alexis Ramirez, Jennie Ren, Benjamin Rho, Sydney Roberts, and Nate Rodkin.
And, lastly, Miguel Rodriguez, Adam Sahn, Anusri Saraf, Wilson Schwegler, Arya Sharma, Wesley Short, Dylan Silva, Valerie Sommer, Alexis Sosine, Arianna Stanley, Dylan Steill, Dario Stewart, Lukas Stifter, Alexandra Stranutu, Stephanie Suarez, John Taggart, Ciara Terry, Shannon Thomas, Dylan Tompkins, Liana Tran, Rafael Valle, Fabiola Valle, Michael Vieira, Brandi Waschau, Lauren Webb, Emily Wheeler, Brett Whitelaw, Carley Wiedenfeld, Makayla Winchell, and Brianna Yen.
According to the foundation, 20% of its scholarship recipients will be the first members of their families to attend college.
The foundation also announced the 11 newest members of its Pedrozzi Young Scholar Program, which provides support for high-achieving students from Marylin Avenue Elementary School in grades six through 12. Joining the Pedrozzi Young Scholars this year were Elvy Beltrán, Donovan Gonzalez, Justin González, Red Kenzo De Vera, Zareena Parhar, Annia Quispe Larios, Rociel Ruiz, Dunya Saeedi, Celina Beatriz Solimen, Isaac Soltero, and Melanie Vera Caballero.