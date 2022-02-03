The 2022 Pedrozzi Scholarship applications are open, and most are due March 8, 2022.
As the leading scholarship provider in Livermore, the Pedrozzi Foundation has awarded $5.2 million in scholarships to over 1,400 students since 2008. The foundation values all educational and career pursuits so helps defray the costs of attending vocational training programs, community colleges, and universities.
This year, a scholarship will be awarded in honor and memory of Hunter Diemert, a well-loved Livermore High School student who tragically died in an accident last August, just shy of his 16th birthday. The scholarship is generously funded by anonymous community members who value Hunter’s friendliness, work ethic, and desire to pursue a career working with his hands.
Hunter was a quick learner, often out working adults twice his age during his summer construction jobs. He further sharpened his skills rebuilding a truck and laying bricks in his backyard. The Hunter Diemert Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Pedrozzi Scholar applying for a vocational scholarship or ABC NorCal Tool Scholarship.
Students of all ages who are graduating or have graduated from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District are eligible to apply for Pedrozzi Scholarships. Additionally, students who were residents of Alameda County upon high school graduation and are attending St. Patrick’s Seminary and University are eligible.
Besides searching for scholarships, the foundation encourages all high school seniors to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application to access all federal, state and school aid for which they are eligible. The foundation’s website is a valuable resource for learning why and how to apply for financial aid.
The 2022 scholarship awards will be at least $1,000 per year up to a maximum of four years.
A past recipient shared, “I work a minimum wage job. My $4,000 Pedrozzi Scholarship allows me to spend more time studying and less time working.”
For more information or to apply, visit Pedrozzi.org.